The Eagles Defense Is Serious Struggling

Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is trying to stop teams from making big plays against his defense, by keeping both of his safeties deep play after play. In the last two games, the opposing offenses have decided to run the ball down the Birds’ throats and throw short and intermediate routes all day long.

The Cowboys had 160 rushing against the two-deep zone defense and the Chiefs ran for 200 yards against the two-deep zone. Gannon is trying to copy the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who slowed down Kansas City in the Super Bowl, but he doesn’t have a couple of All-Pro linebackers, Devin White and LaVonte David to limit the running game. Instead of White and David, he has Alex Singleton and Eric Wilson. They’re doing the best they can, but they can’t beat blocks and make tackles without giving up 7 or 8 yard gains.

We’ll see what Gannon does going forward, but I don’t think this defense can stop the run without putting eight men in the box. The Eagles have seven men in the box when they’re in the two deep zone. This team can’t stop the run in the two-deep zone.