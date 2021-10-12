The Eagles Offense Did Just Enough

This was not a brilliant performance by the Eagles offense. They weren’t up and down the field against the Panthers the way they were against the Chiefs. Jalen Hurts and crew struggled the first half. It was awful. They were doing very little but the times they were able to move the ball they did it at the right times. They moved the ball just enough at the end of the first half to make it a 15 to 6 game.

Hurts and company made the plays when they need to and that was at the end of the game with everything on the line. Hurts was able to punch in two touchdowns. Yes the two touchdowns in the second half was ultimately the difference in the game, even though they didn’t put a big numbers.