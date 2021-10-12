This was not a brilliant performance by the Eagles offense. They weren’t up and down the field against the Panthers the way they were against the Chiefs. Jalen Hurts and crew struggled the first half. It was awful. They were doing very little but the times they were able to move the ball they did it at the right times. They moved the ball just enough at the end of the first half to make it a 15 to 6 game.
Hurts and company made the plays when they need to and that was at the end of the game with everything on the line. Hurts was able to punch in two touchdowns. Yes the two touchdowns in the second half was ultimately the difference in the game, even though they didn’t put a big numbers.
3 thoughts on “The Eagles Offense Did Just Enough”
We’re seeing the OL of the Future as the Eagles Are getting solid Play from Dillard and Driscoll..
L Dickerson needs a full year in and a complete off-Season to get up to speed as he’s struggled a bit but has been thrown in there before really ready
WR Reagor continues to disappoint and underperform …I don’t see him as a long term, quality Starting NFL Receiver.. Just doesn’t run crisp routes, his adjustments to the ball don’t appear natural and his hands are inconsistent .. a Big miss in that 2020 Draft that had so many quality WR Prospects..
Eagles Have 2 Quality NFL Receivers on their Roster who look good and are very promising in D Smith and Q Watkins , and that’s very disappointing when all the hoopla all Summer about three depth and quality of the Eagles Young Receivers with Reagor, Fulgham, Hightower with WR Coach Moorehead returning and a HC and OC who have worked as WR Coaches before … Where’s the Improvement been?
The Eagles may have to use yet another high Draft Pick in 2022 to upgrade their WR Corp which is a joke for the Recent Draft Capitol used at three position in recent years (Reagor,JJAW, etc)
Paulman’s Eagles Mock Draft for 2022
1st Rd – DE Aidan Hutchinson (Michigan 6’-6”)
1st Rd- Safety Kyle Hamilton (Notre Dame 6’4”)
2nd Rd -CB Kaiie Elam – Florida (6’2”)
2nd Rd – WR Treylon Burks Arkansas (6’-3”)
3rd Rd – LB Jestin Jacobs – Iowa (6-4” 235lbs)