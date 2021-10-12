The Eagles were outplayed by the Carolina Panthers for most of the game on Sunday. The offense wasn’t moving the ball. Time and time again Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was rolling out and either running out of bounds or throwing the ball away. There was nobody open time and time again.

It was punt after punt but the Eagles defense, which had been dominated in the previous two games against the Cowboys and the Chiefs, kept the Birds in the game against Carolina.

The defense didn’t start out well as the Panthers jumped out to a quick lead. As the game continued the Birds defense started playing better and they were dominating the Panthers by putting pressure on Carolina quarterback Sam Darnold.

This was a team win because the defense kept them in, but it was a Special Teams punt block, which was the most important play of the game. The offense started a drive in the red zone and were able to get the ball into the end zone. They even made extra point conversion to give the Birds a three point lead.

Yes this was an ugly win but a win is a win. They don’t put ugly in the standings. A win is a win, not matter how ugly it is. Yes, we will take the ugly Eagles win.